MX Token (MX) One Day Volume Tops $11.46 Million

MX Token (CURRENCY:MX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 29th. One MX Token coin can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00002099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MX Token has a total market cap of $126.93 million and $11.46 million worth of MX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MX Token has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00067643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00020369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00077166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.96 or 0.00823216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00098003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001651 BTC.

MX Token Profile

MX Token (CRYPTO:MX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. MX Token’s total supply is 594,100,068 coins and its circulating supply is 113,414,526 coins. MX Token’s official Twitter account is @MXC_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MX Token is www.mxc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc. “

