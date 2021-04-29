Myers Industries (MYE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Myers Industries has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.90-1.05 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $0.90-1.05 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Myers Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries stock opened at $22.09 on Thursday. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,826.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.