MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $81.94 and last traded at $79.22, with a volume of 1238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.07.

The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MYR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $654,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,317 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,730.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,675.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,425 shares of company stock worth $4,047,283 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in MYR Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in MYR Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in MYR Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.26 and a 200-day moving average of $59.29.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

