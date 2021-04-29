Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($20.10) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%.

NYSE NBR traded down $3.63 on Thursday, reaching $88.37. 257,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $133.61. The stock has a market cap of $751.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.24.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Nabors Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.