Namecoin Price Down 17.8% This Week (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for $2.06 or 0.00003878 BTC on major exchanges. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $30.29 million and approximately $19,727.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,011.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $874.43 or 0.01649496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.70 or 0.00521964 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00064048 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001560 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

