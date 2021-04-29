Narwhal Capital Management Purchases 1,302 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,129 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.6% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $183.39 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $332.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.34, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

