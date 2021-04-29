Nasdacoin (NSD) Market Cap Reaches $238,777.59

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $238,777.59 and $6,192.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000198 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 189.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,200,180 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

