National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.70

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 29039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

