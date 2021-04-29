National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report released on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CNR. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$137.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$139.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$160.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$143.31.

Shares of CNR opened at C$134.19 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$108.78 and a 1 year high of C$149.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$144.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$140.98. The firm has a market cap of C$95.01 billion and a PE ratio of 26.84.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.62 billion.

In related news, Director Donald Carty acquired 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$133.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$381,926.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,730,567.32. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 4,200 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.98, for a total transaction of C$604,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,858,146.98. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,026.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.