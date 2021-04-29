National Bank Financial Cuts Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$10.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$10.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FVI. Laurentian cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$10.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Pi Financial cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.50.

TSE FVI traded down C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.42. 2,388,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,614. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 49.53. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$4.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.29.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$134.90 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 559,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,158,771.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

