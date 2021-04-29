National Bank Financial Reaffirms Outperform Rating for First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by National Bank Financial in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FQVLF. Raymond James upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

OTCMKTS FQVLF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.53. 23,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,063. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.