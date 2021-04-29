National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF)

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PRBZF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Premium Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

Shares of Premium Brands stock remained flat at $$96.30 on Thursday. 90 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.43. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of $59.48 and a twelve month high of $97.72.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

