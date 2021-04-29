National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.210-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $305 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.89 million.

NATI traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.76. The company had a trading volume of 416,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,991. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.43.

In related news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.