National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.210-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $305 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.89 million.
NATI traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.76. The company had a trading volume of 416,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,991. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40.
National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.
In related news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.
National Instruments Company Profile
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.
