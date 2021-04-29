National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-$0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $305-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.89 million.National Instruments also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.350 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.43.

NATI traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $45.76. 416,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,991. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that National Instruments will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in National Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

