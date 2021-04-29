National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-$0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $305-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.89 million.National Instruments also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.350 EPS.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.43.
NATI traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $45.76. 416,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,991. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
In other news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in National Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.
National Instruments Company Profile
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.
