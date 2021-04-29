National Retail Properties Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,283 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,756% compared to the typical volume of 123 call options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NNN. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,521,733.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,290,785.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NNN opened at $46.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $47.69.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

