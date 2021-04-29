NativeCoin Hits Market Cap of $3.10 Million (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last week, NativeCoin has traded down 39.9% against the US dollar. One NativeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NativeCoin has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $2,333.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NativeCoin alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00052626 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.33 or 0.00326941 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00010214 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00031303 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00009532 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About NativeCoin

NativeCoin (CRYPTO:N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,768,556 coins. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NativeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NativeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.