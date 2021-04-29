Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.60-0.70 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $265.05 million during the quarter.

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $362.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.46%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

