Natural Resource Partners (NRP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.58. Natural Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 152.62% and a negative return on equity of 37.70%.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Shares of Natural Resource Partners stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a market cap of $212.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Natural Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $19.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.