Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $101.74 million for the quarter.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $21.36. The company has a market cap of $396.32 million, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.