Natus Medical (NTUS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Natus Medical has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.11-0.18 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.11-$0.18 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. On average, analysts expect Natus Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTUS opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.34. The company has a market cap of $896.98 million, a PE ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 0.72. Natus Medical has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $28.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.