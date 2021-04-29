NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Shares Gap Down to $5.65

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $5.49. NatWest Group shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 29,018 shares trading hands.

NWG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.54.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.0838 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. WealthStone Inc. increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $495,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

