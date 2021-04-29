Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Earns “Focus List” Rating from Citigroup

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)‘s stock had its “focus list” rating restated by Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NAVI. TheStreet raised shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,349,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,554. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.82. Navient has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Navient will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 72.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Navient by 464.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 627,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 516,146 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Navient by 192.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 67,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the third quarter worth about $2,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

