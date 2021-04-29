Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) PT Raised to $15.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $13.50 to $15.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

Navient stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.84. 160,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,171. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46. Navient has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Navient by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 45,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

