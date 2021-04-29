Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Trading Up 4.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) traded up 4.8% during trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $13.50 to $15.50. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Navient traded as high as $17.05 and last traded at $16.98. 98,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,103,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NAVI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Navient by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,308,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,669,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after acquiring an additional 337,684 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,260,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Navient Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

