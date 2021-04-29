NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,636 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of NBT Bancorp worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,283,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $2,332,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 17,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $38.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.31. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.72.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

