NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for NCR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NCR’s FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

NCR has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. NCR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $45.96 on Thursday. NCR has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $46.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.02.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NCR by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,419,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,919,000 after purchasing an additional 43,708 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NCR by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,188,000 after purchasing an additional 62,631 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in NCR by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,560,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,610,000 after purchasing an additional 677,898 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $57,963,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NCR by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,934,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

