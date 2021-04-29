NCR (NYSE:NCR) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $53.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NCR traded as high as $46.65 and last traded at $46.11, with a volume of 1811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.96.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NCR. Benchmark boosted their price objective on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of NCR by 14.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 20,106 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in NCR by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,327,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of NCR by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 630,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,703,000 after acquiring an additional 130,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.02.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NCR (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

