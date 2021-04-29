NCR Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,206 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,068% compared to the typical volume of 360 put options.
NCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NCR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.
In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NCR stock opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.02. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.84. NCR has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $46.08.
NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NCR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
NCR Company Profile
NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.
See Also: What Is an EV Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.