NCR Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,206 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,068% compared to the typical volume of 360 put options.

NCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NCR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,531,000. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in NCR by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 57,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in NCR by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 49,428 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,193,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in NCR by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 236,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,889,000 after buying an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.02. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.84. NCR has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $46.08.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NCR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

