NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Short Interest Update

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the March 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NCSM stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,064. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51. NCS Multistage has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 51.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NCS Multistage will post -37.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, accelus sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

