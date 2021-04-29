Neblio (NEBL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.38 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $3.28 or 0.00006084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market cap of $57.07 million and $5.38 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00035091 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00026660 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009942 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006646 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Neblio is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,806,807 coins and its circulating supply is 17,415,206 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

