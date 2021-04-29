NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Short Interest Update

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the March 31st total of 104,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 240.0 days.

NEC stock remained flat at $$58.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. NEC has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $62.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.44.

Get NEC alerts:

Separately, Mizuho upgraded NEC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

NEC Corporation operates as a provider of information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Public Solutions, Public Infrastructure, Enterprise, Network Services, System Platform, and Global. It provides systems integration services, such as systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for NEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.