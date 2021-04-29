Needham & Company LLC Cuts Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Price Target to $26.00

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 80.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

CARA stock traded down $11.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.43. The company had a trading volume of 271,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,896. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12. The business had revenue of $112.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $82,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,944.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 5,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $96,707.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,287 shares of company stock valued at $714,394 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

