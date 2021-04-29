Needham & Company LLC Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $70.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Intel stock opened at $57.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day moving average of $55.40. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $232.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 150.0% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 10.9% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 46,656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Intel by 55.1% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 7,317 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

