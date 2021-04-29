Needham & Company LLC Lowers LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $300.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $375.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.90% from the company’s previous close.

TREE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.30.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Shares of TREE traded down $22.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,798. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $193.27 and a 12-month high of $372.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -75.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.08 and its 200 day moving average is $280.84.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $222.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.30 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $262,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total value of $14,718,862.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,788,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,016,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,276,000 after buying an additional 316,744 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in LendingTree by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,573,000 after purchasing an additional 152,651 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LendingTree by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,573,000 after purchasing an additional 150,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,713,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,758,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.