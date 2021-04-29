Needham & Company LLC Lowers ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $591.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $595.00 to $591.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.67% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.24.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $37.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $519.93. 195,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,786. The business’s 50 day moving average is $513.04 and its 200-day moving average is $528.17. The company has a market capitalization of $102.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $301.57 and a 1-year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 807.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,474,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

