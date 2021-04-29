Needham & Company LLC Raises Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target to $180.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $169.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie raised their target price on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.57.

Shares of PEGA opened at $128.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $77.86 and a 12 month high of $148.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $827,396.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Company grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Company now owns 523,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after acquiring an additional 17,797 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 108,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 921,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,343,000 after acquiring an additional 224,177 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

