Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.64 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $26.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NKTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $2,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,003,425.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $1,008,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 263,344 shares of company stock worth $5,212,781. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.