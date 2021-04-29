Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been given a €56.00 ($65.88) target price by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €63.15 ($74.29).

Shares of NEM stock traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during trading on Thursday, reaching €60.00 ($70.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.51. Nemetschek has a one year low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a one year high of €74.35 ($87.47). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €56.06 and a 200-day moving average price of €58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

