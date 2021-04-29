Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been assigned a €64.00 ($75.29) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €63.15 ($74.29).

Shares of ETR:NEM traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during trading on Thursday, reaching €60.00 ($70.59). 178,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €56.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of €58.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.51. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 1-year high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

