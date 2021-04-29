NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Stock Price Up 5.2%

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) shares rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.40 and last traded at $47.34. Approximately 1,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 151,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.01.

NGMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. Truist raised their price target on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.37.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGMS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at $349,000.

NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

