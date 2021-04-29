NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.300–0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $59 million-$65 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.68 million.

Several brokerages have commented on NPTN. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

NYSE NPTN traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.20. 874,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,536. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $574.46 million, a P/E ratio of 66.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 21,473 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $267,338.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,327,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,586 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $223,342.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,640.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,532 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

