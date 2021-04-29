Neovasc (NVC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Neovasc (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Neovasc to post earnings of C($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Neovasc (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.52) by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$0.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.71 million.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.78. Neovasc has a 1-year low of C$0.49 and a 1-year high of C$6.07.

In other Neovasc news, Director Paul Geyer purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,245.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 98,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$107,163.30.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

