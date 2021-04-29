Neovasc (NVCN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Neovasc to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. On average, analysts expect Neovasc to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Neovasc stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.19. Neovasc has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $66.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.58.

NVCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Sunday, March 14th.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

