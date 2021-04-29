Nervos Network Trading 22.2% Higher This Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 29th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $599.78 million and $29.43 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,568.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,743.46 or 0.05121440 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.62 or 0.00475329 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $877.12 or 0.01637383 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.80 or 0.00770603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.30 or 0.00521386 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00063303 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.76 or 0.00425186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 31,889,928,913 coins and its circulating supply is 24,867,343,855 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

