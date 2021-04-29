Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.51

Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 310851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $501.13 million, a PE ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51.

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Nesco Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Nesco news, EVP James Carlsen bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam P. Haubenreich bought 45,000 shares of Nesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 220,000 shares of company stock worth $1,100,000. 26.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Nesco during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nesco by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Nesco by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Nesco in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nesco Company Profile (NYSE:NSCO)

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

