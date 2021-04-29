Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.32 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. On average, analysts expect Net 1 UEPS Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.21. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58.

In related news, Director Monde Nkosi acquired 125,091 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $686,749.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Nunthakumarin Pillay sold 17,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $98,228.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,000 shares in the company, valued at $911,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on UEPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

