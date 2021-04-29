Netbox Coin (NBX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $143,357.00

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 29th. Netbox Coin has a market cap of $5.46 million and approximately $143,357.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Netbox Coin has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0706 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000285 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000264 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.58 or 0.00129784 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000119 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 59.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Netbox Coin

Netbox Coin is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 77,921,431 coins and its circulating supply is 77,432,687 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

