Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Reik & CO. LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Reik & CO. LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 124.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 1.5% of Reik & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $106,846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

NFLX stock traded down $5.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $500.75. 128,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,926,986. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.46. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $393.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $222.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.