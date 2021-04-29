Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,668 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 0.5% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $85,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Netflix by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Netflix by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Netflix by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $106,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $502.46. The company had a trading volume of 78,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,986. The firm has a market cap of $222.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $393.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.