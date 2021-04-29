Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.08

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.08 and traded as high as $2.27. Netlist shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 389,315 shares.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Netlist from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $474.32 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netlist news, CEO Chun K. Hong sold 550,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $555,717.15. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Netlist Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

